My friend Jim who writes

said the following on Substack last night:

Violent protests erupted in Los Angeles overnight as ICE raided various locations in its ongoing purge of illegal migrants, or immigrants, as the Democrats refer to them. We’ve not seen as violent a resistance before last night, but this likely foreshadows what’s to come, especially if the mass deportations continue.

The Trump administration hasn’t come close to deporting as many people as Barack Obama did, and yet, he’s the one called a “fascist” over it. And that’s the problem here. Since 2016, Trump has made his plans very clear. It was even more true in 2024. If the Democrats opposed it, they should have campaigned on it. They should not have lied and said they wanted a secure border. They should have been direct and clear: “We do not support mass deportations, and we are okay with an open border.”

The Democrats are at fault here. They let the problem get so big because they wanted to be seen as the empathetic side, which sent the message far and wide that the border was open, come on in. It took Kamala Harris’ weak warning in 2021 because it was already so out of hand: “Do not come.”

But they did come. They came by the millions. It is the fault of the Democrats that anyone was murdered or assaulted, that gangs overtook apartment buildings, and that people were burned alive by a terrorist who overstayed his visa. Of course, not all crimes are committed by those who crossed the border illegally, but so what? If it’s your daughter bashed in the head and left in the dirt to die, wouldn’t you want a secure border?

As usual, it was a tale of two Americas on Twitter.

Commie-nazi - that’s a new one.

Meanwhile, in the other America:

The government is making clear it won’t be another Summer of 2020, no thanks to Gavin Newsom.

That’s the message the Democrats are sending. They do not believe in protecting their citizens, especially those living in cities like Los Angeles. They support the burning down of their businesses, the chaos, the violence, the looting - it’s your fault, you terrible people for wanting a safe city. And they wonder why Trump won.

I think Gavin Newsom is probably done.