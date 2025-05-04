Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
12h

> How do you manage to do something even worse than raising money for murderers? Why, raising money for racists, of course.

Really Sasha, you’re going to go with that? The N word is worse than murder?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 replies
Kiara Sands's avatar
Kiara Sands
12h

The fact of the matter is that the race war has been stoked by Obama and the Democrats. Those more low information people who don’t see nuance and only see black-and-white, which are on both sides, is why we see this now and very possibly it’s being stoked as well. But it still comes down to this most white people were not racist before this whole situation. The absolute racism against white people have created the situation. Does it make right what she did no but I can understand it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 replies
253 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture