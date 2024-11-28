Just a quick note to wish you all a Happy Thanksgiving. I feel like there is much to be grateful for this year. I’m grateful that Trump won the election because, if nothing else, I don’t have to worry about the kids so much as before. I am grateful that things feel a bit less insane than they did before. I feel vindicated about so much of what I and many others have been saying for the past four years.

I feel grateful that we live in a free country with free speech because only that has led to the rise of alternative media, which has been my lifesaver.

It has been a transformative year for me, that’s for sure. I never thought it would go the way it did. When I got online 30 years ago, I mostly did it because it felt like a world I could control. That has been true until recently. There is so much I couldn’t control about how the last four years have played out.

I remember after I gave birth to my daughter, I was fretting that it hadn’t gone perfectly. It was 18 hours of labor, and I had an epidural. The nurse said to me, “Healthy mom, healthy baby, and that’s all that matters.” She was right. I think about that a lot, especially now. I always feel grateful when I wake up alive. And grateful that most everything on my body still works, at least for now. And finally, grateful for this country and our vote. Healthy people, healthy country. We got this.

This is a big thank you to so many of you who have been here for the past four years, some only just recently. At least we all know that we’re not alone, which has been the best thing about this Substack for me. In truth, it’s been my salvation.

My daughter has made beautiful pies and banana bread.

:

It is about to snow. It’s very cold here, says the Californian who thinks it’s cold when it’s 40 degrees.

Happy Thanksgiving my dear friends. All the very best to you.