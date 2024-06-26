BLAG, the Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group, voted that the January 6th phony baloney committee was not a real group, and thus, the subpoenas are unlawful. The House will now file an Amicus Brief in support of Bannon.

BLAG is bipartisan but the vote, 3-2, fell down party lines as the group is comprised of:

The Speaker - Mike Johnson, R.

Majority leader - Steve Scalise, R.

Minority leader - Hakeem Jeffries, D.

Majority whip - Tom Emmer, R.

Minority whip - Katherine Clark, D.

So that’s a party-line vote, but what good is power if you don’t use it?

The January 6th “Committee” and its subsequent primetime show trial was one of the worst moments in American history. I’d been long predicting we would end up here, based on the Fourth Turning and another book called Pendulum (I will be discussing this on a long-overdue pay-walled episode soon), which tagged 2023 as the height of the “Witch Hunt phase.”

I guess I never thought it would really go this far. It’s worse than the McCarthy era. It’s gone much farther. That was the last time people were jailed for “Contempt of Congress.” They all ignore subpoenas to Congress on the Left, and nothing happens to them. So why Steve Bannon? We know why. Because it’s not about the truth or justice. It’s about preserving the establishment government and locking out Donald Trump and MAGA from participating.

In Other News

Interesting piece over at RCP, James Clapper, Mr. October Surprise: How Obama's Intel Czar Rigged 2016 and 2020 Debates Against Trump

In 2020, he was the lead signatory on the “intelligence" statement that discredited the New York Post’s October bombshell exposing emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop, which documented how Hunter’s corrupt Burisma paymasters had met with Joe Biden when he was vice president. It was released Oct. 19, just three days before Trump and Biden debated each other in Nashville. Fifty other U.S. “Intelligence Community” officials and experts signed the seven-page document, which claimed "the arrival on the U.S. political scene of emails purportedly belonging to Vice President Biden’s son Hunter, much of it related to his time serving on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” In hindsight, Clapper's well-timed pseudo-intelligence in 2016 and 2020 helped Clinton and Biden make the case against Trump as a potentially Kremlin-compromised figure, charges that crippled his presidency and later arguably denied him reelection.

Stunning Revelation reveals Rachel Levine was behind the WPATH’s decision to remove age guidelines for transgender surgery. Jesse Singal reported it on his Substack, then picked up by other outlets, including the New York Times (shocking in and of itself that they would cover it).

I’m starting to notice that so many of the pioneers in this transgender madness are biological males presenting as women. There aren’t many biological women pushing it but there are many cowardly going along with it.

The draft guidelines, released in late 2021, recommended lowering the age minimums to 14 for hormonal treatments, 15 for mastectomies, 16 for breast augmentation or facial surgeries, and 17 for genital surgeries or hysterectomies.

It’s hard to believe we live in a time when they’re even discussing hysterectomies for 17 year-olds. What madness is this?

Hopefully, I’ll post a podcast later today, along with a free-form discussion on Pendulum: How Generations of the Past Shape Our Present and Predict Our Future.