Here is a picture of my mom and my daughter years ago.

And here is a picture of me and my daughter when we went to Paris back in 2009.

A video clip was going around on X the other day with a newborn baby being placed on the chest of a transgender man. I didn’t ever think I was “transphobic” before, but that’s because there has never been a time in history when there was so little respect for the necessity of mothers. That was the one thing everyone could agree on.

The only thing I ever understood about life was that I was put on earth to be a mom. I wish I’d figured it out much earlier. I thought it was so much more complicated than that.

I don’t care as much about my role being taken from me by biological men. I care more about children who are now being raised to believe mothers aren’t important or necessary. It makes me sad for kids who need their moms. We’re not all lucky to have moms, of course, or to be moms. Today is a day to celebrate both.

Happy Mother’s Day to you and any women in your life who do the hard job or raise the next generation.

***

In case you were wondering, I had done meal prep for my road trip across the country to see my daughter in Ohio. After checking out of a motel with my dogs in the car, I rearranged the glass containers I’d just washed. One thing led to another, and one of them shattered. A large wedge sliced into my palm as I tried to catch it. It’s not a very exciting story. It’s a cautionary tale: never use glass for meal prep while traveling.

I have six stitches in my right hand now. But it seems to be healing. The photos are too gruesome to post. Hopefully, I will be able to post my podcast tonight.