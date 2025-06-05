Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
5h

I could have told you that this was going to happen sooner or later. Two egos that massive in a tight space is just a fight waiting to happen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
gsharper's avatar
gsharper
4hEdited

If you follow Steve Bannon's War Room this is not an unexpected development. I agree that Musk's reaction is immature and was similar to his reaction regarding the H-1B visa debate. Musk is not an emotionally mature individual.

But there is something much more troubling going on with Trump regarding the Ukraine attack on Russia's strategic bomber fleet that is not getting enough attention. I think the attack was a mistake for several reasons, but it could at least be justified by Trump on the grounds that Putin needed some more incentive to seriously consider stopping the Ukraine War.

But Trump denies that he knew about the attack, which either means he is woefully uninformed about an attack that surely required some input from U.S. intelligence agencies, or he is lying about an attack that could potentially provoke a world war. Either scenario is frightening.

I have yet to hear a statement from CIA Director Ratcliffe or DNI Director Gabbard, which definitively denies all US involvement. Both Lyndsey Graham and Mike Pompeo just happened to be in Ukraine when the attack happened. It would seem that our foreign policy is still being run by an un-elected Deep State apparatus. We elected Trump to get us out out of unnecessary wars, not to escalate them. Why are we still providing Ukraine with intelligence support?

The seeming complete lack of action by Bondi at Justice and Patel at FBI to do anything to dismantle the Deep State is also troubling.

After everything Trump has been through, he deserves an enormous benefit of the doubt and he is obviously better than the alternative. But the clock is ticking and people who were hoping for a dramatic change in the direction of our government are losing patience. I'm not sure Trump realizes the level of frustration that is building.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 replies
245 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture