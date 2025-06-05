I was driving down the highway when the news of Elon Musk’s adolescent hissy fit hit X. It started with his first hissy fit about the “Big Beautiful Bill.” Elon called it an “abomination.”
Then it went off like the last gasp of a fireworks show, where they save their loudest and brightest for the big finish.
HELL HATH NO FURY LIKE AN ELON SCORNED.
He also boasts that Trump would not have won the election without him and would have lost the House. That might be true, but I doubt it. RFK, Jr. was the biggest get, bringing in many voters in the MAHA movement. Musk was part of a great alliance, I always thought, one that is dead now.
Look, we knew this was coming. It always felt a bit precarious, that relationship between them, watching Elon in the red hat hanging out with Trump like they were best buds or father and son. Trump isn’t that guy, and it was obvious that, at some point, there would be trouble.
Musk could be crashing from a K-hole (ketamine) or else flying high on cocaine and hitting the keyboard. Or maybe this is all fun and games for him, and he is deranged enough to go full Glenn Close at Trump.
The Democrats now have their hero, so perhaps they will stop keying and fire-bombing Teslas. Elon will no longer be a Nazi to them.
Elon is the Democrats’ Deus ex Machina. If they take the House, I will lay the blame on him.
I have defended Elon Musk so many times on this site. I’ve written about, praised him, and given him so much credit for buying X to give a voice to the voiceless. I have condemned him when he exhibited his emotional immaturity, as he did when he threw yet another hissy fit because Matt Taibbi would not produce work at X. He also threw a hissy fit at Bari Weiss for reporting the truth about him, though the details escape me.
Somehow, I could overlook these things. I understood him as a complicated person, but look at him now. He is giving the Democrats everything they need for a blue wave. He never cared about “gender affirming care” or the “woke mind virus” at all. He cares about his fragile widdle boy ego. What a huge disappointment.
He’ll pretend it was all over the budget bill, but his reaction is emotional, and that goes way beyond politics.
Anyway, I have better things to do than watch Chuck Schumer and the Lincoln Project celebrate the demise of Trump and Musk. So I will probably try to stay off of X. Or at least try and fail.
You’ll no doubt see this story suddenly everywhere, so I thought you should know.
I could have told you that this was going to happen sooner or later. Two egos that massive in a tight space is just a fight waiting to happen.
If you follow Steve Bannon's War Room this is not an unexpected development. I agree that Musk's reaction is immature and was similar to his reaction regarding the H-1B visa debate. Musk is not an emotionally mature individual.
But there is something much more troubling going on with Trump regarding the Ukraine attack on Russia's strategic bomber fleet that is not getting enough attention. I think the attack was a mistake for several reasons, but it could at least be justified by Trump on the grounds that Putin needed some more incentive to seriously consider stopping the Ukraine War.
But Trump denies that he knew about the attack, which either means he is woefully uninformed about an attack that surely required some input from U.S. intelligence agencies, or he is lying about an attack that could potentially provoke a world war. Either scenario is frightening.
I have yet to hear a statement from CIA Director Ratcliffe or DNI Director Gabbard, which definitively denies all US involvement. Both Lyndsey Graham and Mike Pompeo just happened to be in Ukraine when the attack happened. It would seem that our foreign policy is still being run by an un-elected Deep State apparatus. We elected Trump to get us out out of unnecessary wars, not to escalate them. Why are we still providing Ukraine with intelligence support?
The seeming complete lack of action by Bondi at Justice and Patel at FBI to do anything to dismantle the Deep State is also troubling.
After everything Trump has been through, he deserves an enormous benefit of the doubt and he is obviously better than the alternative. But the clock is ticking and people who were hoping for a dramatic change in the direction of our government are losing patience. I'm not sure Trump realizes the level of frustration that is building.