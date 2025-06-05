I was driving down the highway when the news of Elon Musk’s adolescent hissy fit hit X. It started with his first hissy fit about the “Big Beautiful Bill.” Elon called it an “abomination.”

Then it went off like the last gasp of a fireworks show, where they save their loudest and brightest for the big finish.

HELL HATH NO FURY LIKE AN ELON SCORNED.

He also boasts that Trump would not have won the election without him and would have lost the House. That might be true, but I doubt it. RFK, Jr. was the biggest get, bringing in many voters in the MAHA movement. Musk was part of a great alliance, I always thought, one that is dead now.

Look, we knew this was coming. It always felt a bit precarious, that relationship between them, watching Elon in the red hat hanging out with Trump like they were best buds or father and son. Trump isn’t that guy, and it was obvious that, at some point, there would be trouble.

Musk could be crashing from a K-hole (ketamine) or else flying high on cocaine and hitting the keyboard. Or maybe this is all fun and games for him, and he is deranged enough to go full Glenn Close at Trump.

The Democrats now have their hero, so perhaps they will stop keying and fire-bombing Teslas. Elon will no longer be a Nazi to them.

Elon is the Democrats’ Deus ex Machina. If they take the House, I will lay the blame on him.

I have defended Elon Musk so many times on this site. I’ve written about, praised him, and given him so much credit for buying X to give a voice to the voiceless. I have condemned him when he exhibited his emotional immaturity, as he did when he threw yet another hissy fit because Matt Taibbi would not produce work at X. He also threw a hissy fit at Bari Weiss for reporting the truth about him, though the details escape me.

Somehow, I could overlook these things. I understood him as a complicated person, but look at him now. He is giving the Democrats everything they need for a blue wave. He never cared about “gender affirming care” or the “woke mind virus” at all. He cares about his fragile widdle boy ego. What a huge disappointment.

He’ll pretend it was all over the budget bill, but his reaction is emotional, and that goes way beyond politics.

Anyway, I have better things to do than watch Chuck Schumer and the Lincoln Project celebrate the demise of Trump and Musk. So I will probably try to stay off of X. Or at least try and fail.

You’ll no doubt see this story suddenly everywhere, so I thought you should know.