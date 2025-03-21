Here Comes the Pitch for Socialism

I have a soft spot for the Dirtbag Left now that I never used to have. Listening to them viciously destroy the Democratic Party scratches that itch. They were ahead of the curve, and the Democrats would have been better off not snuffing out the movement way back when.

But snuff it out, we did. Back in 2016, I was in a Facebook group devoted to doing nothing but hating on the “Bernie bros.” I spent too much of my precious time trying to stop them as a movement because they threatened Hillary Clinton’s win. Like every Democrat now, I was afraid of democracy.

The Democrats find themselves in that place where the three characters from Jaws end up. They’ve tried harpoons and three barrels on him, and nothing has worked. They finally decide to try Hooper’s shark cage, even though Brody knows there’s no chance it will work. “You got any better suggestions?” barks Hooper.

That Quint entertains the idea of bringing in Hooper’s cage at all was the miracle. And the desperation.

The Democrats are ready for the anti-shark cage, and so Bernie Sanders and AOC are on a western tour to “stop the oligarchy.” They finally have the exact right enemy in Elon Musk and Bernie’s “billionaires.” Musk represents the death of their dream, that no one can get there on their wits, hard work, and ambition alone. No, this is a country where no one can rise unless everyone can rise.

Trump’s tariffs are a potential solution to America’s crippling problem of income inequality that has destroyed the middle class. That’s the MAGA populism at work. Bernie's populism fixes the problem with much bigger government. The rich pay more to redistribute the wealth.

Is this finally the moment when we can Make America Socialist Again? A major step forward from FDR’s New Deal and Johnson’s Great Society? Do the Democratic Socialists have a real shot at winning the nomination away from the feckless, flaccid centrists?

Is this finally the moment when the Dirtbag Left and the identity politics utopians merge to create one big movement, a Green New Deal? Will Trump’s radical change finally be the thing that pushes the majority in a direction they never would have gone?

Recent polls show that younger generations are much more accepting and fond of socialism than older generations. It's not that hard to do the math and see what might be coming next.

How it Started

According to Neil Howe and William Strauss's 1997 book, 2008 was the crisis that sparked our Fourth Turning. This pattern plays out every 80 years, with each generation being born and living a lifetime before everything radically changes to restart America in a new direction, like the American Revolution, the Civil War, the Great Depression, and World War II.

We still don’t know how big or how bad our Fourth Turning will be. To Strauss and Howe, the $700 billion bank bailout was the moment the public woke up to the imminent disaster of income inequality and a bloated oligarchy. The bailout birthed two populist movements: Occupy Wall Street and the Tea Party.

Occupy Wall Street became the Bernie movement which, after Hillary’s loss in 2016, was dissolved into the Democrat machine. The Tea Party became Trump and MAGA. The question we have to ask is which side will prevail when the Fourth Turning comes to a close, when the policies are cemented and the country is united?

According to Howe’s new book, The Fourth Turning is Here, he edges ever so slightly to the Left’s side of things because the dominant generation, the Millennials, are a “go along to get along” personality type.

At the moment, at least to me, the MAGA side offers more for ambitious millennials, especially young men. MAGA is now the side of innovation and economic growth. If they succeed, there will be no need for a rescue mission.

But if they fail? Ben Shapiro has been dropping the prediction for a few weeks now that if Trump’s economy begins to fail, the power that will rise is the equal and opposite reaction to Trump’s populism: a lurch to the hard left.

Bernie and AOC are ready to bring the movement back.

Is this finally the moment where both Bernie and AOC have the right kind of anger and the right enemy they need to tap into the collective outrage of all of those crazy people out there losing their minds? People like this:

And people like this:

If only they would listen to Megyn Kelly, one of the few reliable voices who can provide them with the necessary facts on the daily outrage.

Women like I used to be. White women who believed the feminist lie that we should chase our happiness because nothing else should matter. Everything else was oppression, even the babies we helped make, and the men we wanted to love us, and the jobs that made us rich, and the society that catered to us. It was never enough. We weren’t happy, so someone should have to pay.

But it was the women who hated Bernie and his Bernie or Bust. We hated the whole movement because, for us, it was as bad as Trump, even worse. After all, we knew socialism had NO SHOT. But now? Are they finally desperate enough?

The Left still has a big problem—the war between economic populism and identity politics. So far, identity politics has won. Vivek Ramaswamy’s explanation of “woke Capitalism” explains why: the rich like woke ideology because it protects them from attacks.

They’re stuck with “gender-affirming care.” They’re stuck with denying the biological reality of males and females. They’re still stuck with Critical Race Theory, DEI, and ESG. They’re stuck with the problem of how to sell both socialism and a wide open border - come to America, get free stuff! They do this without realizing that most socialist countries must have an iron-clad border exactly for this reason.

They are still consumed by the delusion that Trump and his movement are the Fourth Reich and the second Confederacy. There is no path back to sanity. All they can do is pile on the delusion one rally at a time.

The Lessons of History

Communism survived in Stalin’s Soviet Union and thrives in Xi Jinping’s China. It’s everything else that didn’t.

The Left’s ongoing mass delusions and hysteria have destroyed everything I once loved about the Left. They destroyed free thought and free speech. They destroyed Hollywood. I can’t even read books written in this country anymore. Every so often I find one that isn’t captured by the ideology, but it’s rare.

And that is our warning. It isn’t just economic populism the Left will sell. They can’t. It has to be everything else that goes along with Communism — ideological mandates, indoctrination everywhere, and you must love Big Brother.

The Conservatives and MAGA must fight the urge not to repeat the mistakes of the past by becoming the side of thought and speech policing, black lists, and cancel culture, as they were back in the 1950s, no matter how much they fear indoctrination.

It’s a genuine threat, to be sure. We only have to look at our kids to see the effects. Everywhere we look we see exactly what the Communist hunters feared. If Joseph McCarthy came back to life and saw what they did to Snow White, he would never stop throwing up (ref Hannah and Sisters).

The new Snow White is, after all, about socialist ideology. She’s not a beautiful princess rescued by a handsome prince. She’s a social justice warrior rescued by a Dirtbag Leftist fighting for wealth distribution.

And the fact that Disney itself is a giant oligarchy doesn’t matter. They’re signaling their virtue with the casting of a Latina in the lead whose skin isn’t white as snow because that is “white supremacy.” Instead, she was born in a snowstorm. Disney’s shareholders like it this way because, of course, they do. Absolution for their sins of wealth and privilege. For Disney, DEI and ESG are here to stay.

The Right could easily fall into the trap of trying to eradicate the “woke.” Already, AOC is out there blathering about “free expression,” as though the new Left has ever allowed for that or even cared about it. Disney’s advertising policy, after all, is about only advertising on ideologically compliant websites.

The only freedom they want is to push their fundamentalism on the rest of us, especially the kids. It’s funny how close we all are to Orwell’s 1984. The Left has built an “inside” with the ability to purge or unperson people like me to the “outside.” Imagine what would happen if they ever got a mandate.

The lesson of 1984, however, wasn’t to say Communism is bad. Orwell himself was a Communist. It was to say that, in practice, Communism was no better than fascism.

The Right should be the warriors for free speech. We’ve already seen what will happen if the Left takes hold of it. But if the Right becomes no better than the Left, well, as Matt Taibbi says, we’re screwed.

//