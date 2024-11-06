Well, my dear friends, it’s late. Remember in 2020 how we all went to sleep and woke up with different results? I don’t want that to happen, but I don’t think I can stay awake.
As of now, this is what the New York Times is looking like:
It’s been quite the night so far. I will try to stay awake because I hear Trump will speak from Mar-a-Lago. Obviously, we don’t know the full results yet, but this COULD be among the most historic elections of the last 100 years.
The Fourth Turning, baby. It is here, and we have our Gray Champion in Trump.
I’ll try to stay awake but if you don’t hear from me, until the AM.
It baffles me how many people are still voting Democrat with all the bs. The propaganda is strong.
In Alaska, we're just finishing after dinner aperitifs and dessert. I've been following the race on RealClearPolitics, but have been going to the various DNC-Media organs and the mood there is glum. At PBS, they're talking about how this should be an opportunity to reflect on what went wrong and on MSNBC, one of the lady bobbleheads is really angry at men.