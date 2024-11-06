Well, my dear friends, it’s late. Remember in 2020 how we all went to sleep and woke up with different results? I don’t want that to happen, but I don’t think I can stay awake.

As of now, this is what the New York Times is looking like:

It’s been quite the night so far. I will try to stay awake because I hear Trump will speak from Mar-a-Lago. Obviously, we don’t know the full results yet, but this COULD be among the most historic elections of the last 100 years.

The Fourth Turning, baby. It is here, and we have our Gray Champion in Trump.

I’ll try to stay awake but if you don’t hear from me, until the AM.