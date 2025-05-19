Just before Jake Tapper’s book was set to release, even bigger news that Joe Biden was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer. It’s another one of those “what did they know and when did they know it” for anyone not sucked into the delusion factory of the Left.

It seems highly unlikely the President of the United States would have cancer growing in his body that went undetected. As with everything else we’ve seen - from the cocaine found in the White House to Trump’s bad security detail when he was almost shot in the head - either something else is going on, or we have the single most incompetent government in the Western world.

This was sent as a signal far and wide to ix-nay on the cognitive decline story out of respect for the family. I predict that the major network news stations will take that path. Why? Because they realize that the other story is big enough to bring down the entire Democratic Party (which was already in a state of collapse).

If Biden was hiding it, why would he? Because I think he was chasing his legacy, to be someone important. He was credited with “saving democracy” in 2020 but wanted more. He figured he could win again in 2024 and then step aside to make history with Kamala Harris. That’s my guess, and it was back in February of 2024 when I wrote this:

Why Joe Biden isn't Sweating Sasha Stone · February 25, 2024 Fear is trickling down the walls at the White House like blood from a crime scene. They try to wipe it away with a Lawrence O’Donnell monologue here, a Stephen Colbert freak out there. Read full story

In it, I wrote:

Is that true? We’ll probably never know. For Biden, he would be known as the guy who put the first Black woman on the Supreme Court and was the bridge to put Kamala Harris, someone who cannot win, in power, thus topping even his former boss, Barack Obama.

Biden slipped too far so that the media could no longer cover for him once the public saw him debate Trump. Had Trump gone on the attack as he did during their first debate back in 2020, Biden could likely have come out semi-clean. But Trump didn’t do that. Instead, he let Biden talk. And chaos ensued.

If I were Kamala Harris, I would not have supported the coup. I would have allowed Biden to run and lose. It made her look craven, and she lost anyway. The “big switch” exposed their corruption, along with the media that covered for them.

The Democrats are hoping the cancer news will take some of the heat off the Jake Tapper book, which blames Biden and his family for hiding his cognitive decline. However, this has never been a story about what Joe Biden was hiding, but rather, what the media covered up for Joe Biden’s sake.

I wish the best for Joe Biden and his family. His final chapter has been challenging for a man whose life reflects a relentless pursuit of greatness, yet that ultimate goal has remained just out of reach.

On the Road

Barstow, CA