Click the little arrow by your picture.





3. Click where it says “manage subscription.” This is what I see:





So the “notifications” mean how you select what you want to read. On mine, I only have a few of them but “Tucker’s Interviews” will be one. Just unclick it and it will not arrive in your inbox.



They also have this option for paid subscribers:



But I have not yet set that up on my site.



4. To unsubscribe as a paid subscriber, you must scroll down to the bottom:





Some people have asked me why I post the Tucker Carlson interviews. I do it because way back when Fox News fired him, many of us felt cheated out of Tucker’s nightly monologues, which I loved. So once he began building back his voice online, I posted his interviews here for my subscribers who do not use social media.



But Tucker doesn’t need me to do that anymore because he has his own very popular YouTube channel. That’s why I took Tucker’s videos off my main page, though I still send them out to people who appreciate them, and many of my readers do. We even had a poll one time, and the results were overwhelming.



I hope that clarifies it.



