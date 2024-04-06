A user writes in:
It’s easy to unsubscribe. All you do is click your profile picture top right and see where it says “manage subscription”:
Then scroll all the way down to the bottom where it says “cancel”
I would not have called this site “Free Thinking” if all it did was pander to what other people want me to think. I wouldn’t bother. I’d just stay on the Left where people are as tyrannical and hysterical as this guy.
It’s okay with me if you want to unsubscribe. I’m not forcing anyone to read this site, to pay to subscribe or anything. I write it and if you get something out of it, great. If you don’t, I understand. Enjoy your life. It’s very short.
Good grief. I don't even agree with MYSELF 100% of the time.
Ben Shapiro’s genocidal? Wonder what source he has for that? I’m here, paid subscriber, and plan to stay. In my ninety third year I’ve enjoyed longer life than most. Maybe got those extra years to read about Sarah Stone’s interesting life and evolution.