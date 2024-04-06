A user writes in:

It’s easy to unsubscribe. All you do is click your profile picture top right and see where it says “manage subscription”:

Then scroll all the way down to the bottom where it says “cancel”

I would not have called this site “Free Thinking” if all it did was pander to what other people want me to think. I wouldn’t bother. I’d just stay on the Left where people are as tyrannical and hysterical as this guy.

It’s okay with me if you want to unsubscribe. I’m not forcing anyone to read this site, to pay to subscribe or anything. I write it and if you get something out of it, great. If you don’t, I understand. Enjoy your life. It’s very short.