Delaware is a very Biden-friendly town, it goes without saying, which means this trial was much fairer than the Trump trial in Manhattan. I think it’s better for Joe Biden than an acquittal would have been. They get to pretend they accept the verdict by the jury so everyone else should accept the verdict by the jury in New York.
I’m working on a different piece about January 6th I hope to post tonight.
This is meant to convey "legitimacy" on the Trump Kangaroo Trials. It's possible they even send Hunter to the pokey at least until November 6, when he will surely be pardoned. I'm sure any such arrangement will be Club Fed, but the media will spin it to resemble a remote mining colony.
Unfortunately, the conservative media seems ready to take the bait. Hopefully they think it through and mute their cheering.
Nothing that happened in DE will get me to accept that travesty in Manhattan.