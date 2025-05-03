I have an ongoing debate about Trump with someone who follows me on Twitter. Because I have trained myself to ignore my mentions, he takes the time to write me a letter instead. Today’s email was about this:

He wrote: “FIRST OF ALL. This is the opposite of funny.”

It is funny. Trump is funny. This is undeniable.

He wrote: “The president of the United States should have more important things to do than post dumb shit like this, wouldn't you agree?”

I think it’s important for Trump to connect to his supporters in ways they find funny, and it should be for any politician. You might not agree with it, but the world has changed. I’m not sure anyone can get elected now if they don’t have a strong social media game.

Trump’s game is so good, he has posted a “Lo-Fi video” in the language of Gen-Z about his accomplishments streaming on the White House site. That is pure genius, speaking to a generation in a language they understand.

He wrote: “How are we feeling about him defunding NPR and PBS? If Biden or anyone besides Trump tried that you would be devoting several pages of that in your blog.”

Unfortunately, I gave up on NPR long ago. I would prefer not to defund PBS, but I understand why the Trump administration wants to do it.

I think Trump knows they’ll block him from accomplishing it, but to call out NPR and PBS, to expose them, to light up the room so that people know what they are watching and listening to instead of assuming it comes with the authority of the government.

NPR and PBS mostly reflect the perspective of only one side, the side that just lost the election. Some of what they produce is neutral, and I appreciate that. But their target audience is undoubtedly the people who donate, usually wealthy white Liberals. And that means they suffer from audience capture. They must give them what they want.

I have always loved the nature shows:

But even that has become overtly political because it pleases the subscribers and the donors, while also making a statement:

Take these two background videos on Trump vs. Kamala Harris:

The spin for Harris will be positive, we already know that. The spin for Trump will be negative. We know that, too.

I wondered what their coverage of the transgender issue was — and of course, as with NPR, it has offered only one side of the issue, going on a decade:

As with NPR, there is no representation for what half of this country voted for or voted out. Zero. None. There is no discussion of women fighting for their rights to play fairly in sports or stories about detransitioners. They can’t, because their audience will throw a fit and unsubscribe.

If PBS and NPR gave the Right any major presence or voice, the Left would demand that they not only be defunded but that they be shut down.

The argument seems to be that defunding PBS and NPR over viewpoint discrimination violates the First Amendment. So they say the quiet part out loud. They must now acknowledge that their content reflects just one point of view.

But does it violate the First Amendment? Here are two sides of the debate:

All of that said, an Executive Order doesn’t mean it will actually happen. I imagine judges will block the order. I think Trump knows that, but he’s making a point about their bias. Some will hear it, some won’t.

Does it bother me? Not as much as a publicly funded outlet that has never given children of America a fighting chance to escape a dangerous cult. So, no, not really. I don’t find that helpful or truthful.

Ultimately, I voted for Trump because I believe the Left is more dangerous for this country. I voted for him to end the madness of “gender affirming care.” I realized he would do things I disagreed with or did not support. I went in with my eyes open, and I have no regrets.

I hope that clears it up.