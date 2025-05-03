Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vonu's avatar
Vonu
8h

NPR and PBS should be privatized and become commercial broadcasters supported by legitimate advertisers like the rest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
67 replies
CeeMcG's avatar
CeeMcG
8h

I’ve never understood the government funding for NPR, PBS, CPB. I used to think it was nice that they made nature shows, filmed some concerts, and I loved the original Cosmos with Carl Sagan, but I also remember there were a lot of corporations and charities that donated to make shows possible. If they offer products that people value, people will donate to continue enjoying those products. Or they can advertise like every other media company does. With a nation that is $35 trillion or more in debt, cuts have to be made across the board. Some areas will be more painful than others but it has to be done. I’m tired of subsidizing left wing propaganda.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
179 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture