unsubscribe

Every so often, I get people who write me and say, simply, STOP. Usually, after I’ve posted a Tucker Carlson video. They probably think it’s like text messaging by advertisers or that I am spamming them.

Sometimes, people write and say, “unsubscribe.” Maybe Substack makes it difficult. I don’t know. There should be a link at the bottom of every email that shows you how to unsubscribe.

If not, you can simply click on your profile (at the top right, where the circle is). Then click on it, and a drop-down menu will appear.

It will look like this:

Then click on “manage subscription.”

There, you can change what you wish to subscribe to — like turn off “Tucker’s Twitter.” And if you scroll down to the bottom, you’ll get to where you can cancel your paid (if you are paid) subscription.

I hope that makes it easier.

Those of us who run these sites are mostly trying something brand new. We are in constant competition with everyone else, so it’s hard to know how to please everyone or whether you are disappointing your readers.

I have chosen to keep this site mostly free without putting things behind the paywall, which is probably why I don’t have more paid subscribers. It’s not much of an incentive for people, especially in times like these, to continue a paid subscription when they can get the cow for free (so to speak).

On the other hand, if I put everything behind a paywall, I expect people would be even more annoyed if they didn’t get what they believed they should be getting for the price.

Maybe I’ll make an option where you can get a digest at the end of the week if that’s easier.

Anyway, I hope that those of you who subscribe help keep the lights on and that you feel you’re getting your money’s worth. And thanks to all of you who read and listen.