You can opt out of the Tucker drops if you prefer, top right, under “manage subscription.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explains the administration’s new tariffs, and why we had to do something to stop the slide.

(0:00) Trump’s Tariff Plan

(5:42) The Current State of the Stock Market

(8:22) Will Americans See Substantial Tax Cuts Because of Tariffs?

(13:16) How Much Money Will America Make Through Tariffs?

(14:33) Bringing Manufacturing Back to the US

(20:14) Tariff Pushback From Foreign Countries

(22:16) Will China Retaliate?

(25:42) How Will Europe Be Impacted?

(33:12) Is the Upper Class Out of Touch With the Lower and Middle Class? (35:47) Bessent’s Biggest Worries

(42:35) The Long Term Benefits of DOGE

(46:17) The Corruption of the Federal Reserve

(49:22) Why Gold Is So Critical Right Now

(52:13) Zelensky's Self-Sabotaging Negotiation Tactics

(1:00:19) The Trump Administration’s Messaging About the Economy

Raw feed:

YouTube:

Also posted on YouTube:

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden: How Vaccines Got Politicized and the Medical Industry Lost All Credibility

Chapters:

0:00 Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Was Right All Along

6:19 The Origin of the Government’s Propaganda Campaign

17:57 How the Medical Establishment Tried to Destroy Dr. Bowden

22:30 How Much Money Was Made From the Pandemic?

24:17 How Effective Is Ivermectin?

20:24 When Did the Healthcare Industry Become Politicized?

39:26 The Health of Dr. Bowden’s Patients Compared to Others

49:04 Does the COVID Shot Need to Be Pulled From the Market?

50:06 They’re Giving Babies the Covid Shot

53:33 The Link Between Cancer and Covid

1:00:25 The Legal Protection of Vaccine Developers

1:09:48 Why Is There So Much Secrecy Around Covid Data?

1:13:01 Will Medicine Get Better Because of This?

1:20:00 How to Fix the Healthcare Industry