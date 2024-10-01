The news moves so fast now that if you turn away for one second, you miss the big story that just dropped, and this one is that Iran has attacked Israel with missiles to retaliate against Israel going into Lebanon. It will probably become a full-scale war. Does the United States get involved?

Iran does not have nukes, so perhaps we’re not to that level yet, but Israel has come too far to turn back. They do not believe they will exist if they do what Biden wants: an immediate cease-fire.

That this is happening a month before the US election makes things even more precarious. It’s all beginning to feel very much like the Jimmy Carter era — weakness in the US can destabilize the world.

