I posted the Tucker Carlson interview with Darryl Cooper the other day and then I watched the internet implode. I will admit I did not watch the interview because, as I said, I’m not a fan of Cooper’s. I was, way back when, after I saw Tucker Carlson read his series of tweets about the 2020 election.

That made me enough of a fan to check out his podcast. But after the war in Gaza he became someone different, at least to me. Maybe I just didn’t know him and made assumptions about who he was.

As someone who feels somewhat agnostic about the war - and doesn’t feel like going hard in either direction — I did not like his take because I felt, personally, it ventured into the “Jew-hating” territory, at least on X.

So I stopped following him or listening to him. Fine. Then Tucker interviewed him and I did what I always do - I posted the interview.

First, I do want to apologize to any readers who might have taken offense. I thought about deleting it but then I thought I’d prefer that people listen for themselves and decide for themselves rather than react off of what Twitter is saying. Here is the controversial part:

Was Churchill perfect? Of course not. Was he flawed? Yes. Was he hated? Yes. Was he the Trump-like figure of his time? Sort of. Was he absolutely the right person at the right time to take down a monster like Hitler? Without a doubt.

I’ve always seen Churchill and Trump as two unlikely men thrust into history at a time when the only kind of person who can defeat a major threat is someone who is tough enough to take it and take it and take it some more. By now, the great

is having convulsions at the mere thought of comparing the two.

Churchill was right, Darryl Cooper is wrong, war was the right thing to do. A monster like Hitler whose army of Nazis, flying high on meth, had to be taken out. There is no argument to be made that the world, the allies, should have left Hitler alone.

It is just as dangerous, in my opinion, to call Trump Hitler, or even to call Putin Hitler. Putin is terrible in his own ways. But he is not building death camps. He is not purging society of undesirables. It’s the Left, right now, that has decided it’s okay to purge or shun or unperson people. Look at this tweet, for instance:

Obviously not everyone on the Left believes this, but enough of them do to be extremely worrying, at least to me.

The side that is most likely to build prisons or gulags to throw undesirables away like human garbage is NOT Trump and MAGA. It’s the alignment of power now that seeks their total destruction. People like this guy scare me:

Jeff Timmer works with the Lincoln Project. Does anyone think he will reap the same kind of whirlwind as Tucker Carlson will? Not a chance.

So yes, we need our “gray champions” as tough and as flawed as they make them. History can sort out the rest. Churchill rules. Darryl Cooper can pound sand.

(I’ll be posting a podcast soon! I promise).