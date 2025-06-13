Israel Strikes Iran
Israel strikes Iran. Lots of news happening, but this seems to be the biggest story on a day of very big stories.
Here is Ben Shapiro’s LIVE:
And Benjamin Netanyahu:
The Democrats are, as usual, blaming Trump because what else can they do ever about anything?
Some tweets….
There was no more time to wait.... diplomacy was given every opportunity. America has been supporting Israel with weapons shipments, especially those enormous bunker buster bombs that are successive strikes in the same place, like a drill hammer. I am sure there was also satellite support and logistics. The USA already had moved several B2 stealth bomber to the base in the Indian Ocean at Diego Garcia should Iran be foolish enough to strike at USA bases. It is possible those bombers have nuke warheads on board. Israel has prepared for this day for over 10 years, ever since Barack Obama dithered and appeased, by shipping truckloads of money and gold bars to the Iranian regime, which they then used to arm their militias surrounding Israel. Much of the Iranian leadership was decapitated. There will be a response. We hope they do not already have a nuke they have been hiding
God bless Israel and her people