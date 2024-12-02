I have an ongoing conversation with a good friend of mine every so often. It goes something like this:

Me: “When they censored the Hunter Biden laptop from Twitter and Facebook at the behest of the FBI, that violated the First Amendment.”

Him: “We all have family members who are problems in our lives, it can be forgiven. It’s no big deal.”

Me: “The point is not Hunter Biden. The point is the FBI. The point is corruption. The point is the Obama/Biden White House.”

Him: “And Trump is so much better?”

Me: “You’re missing the point.”

Him: “He’s a MONSTER.”

And that is what the Democrats gained with Trump as their enduring Voldemort. It deflected from their corruption and failings. Again and again, all they had to do was point to Trump, and they knew they could get away with anything. This was especially true around Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and potential charges of influence peddling and corruption.

Even now, many of the headlines must somehow point back to Trump, not Biden.

Well, on the upside this does give Trump the chance to pardon almost anyone, but especially the January 6th protesters.

I always believed Hunter was the son who bore the brunt of his father’s corruption. They were locked in a desperate relationship, especially after Beau Biden's death.

I’ve seen the Democrats out there praising him, some attempting to hold him accountable, but they now must justify their willingness to look the other way when it came to everything on the laptop that threatened not Hunter Biden but Joe Biden. That he lied to the people about it is the least of it.

Joe Biden knows that Hunter Biden was taking the fall for the old man. Not only couldn’t he live with that, but there’s a good chance they agreed in advance of Hunter’s guilty plea that this would be the ultimate outcome. Make it seem like we’re all above board, but in the end, Hunter won’t serve a day in jail. This is all speculation on my part.

So here’s the money shot:

This covers the time when Hunter Biden and Joe Biden allegedly worked on an influence-peddling operation.

Tucker Carlson was among the few who was on the trail back in late October of 2020:

That Tucker Carlson video has 10 million views and 28,000 comments. It is so frustrating watching the media and the Democrats cover all of this up just because they had Trump on the other side. Sam Harris says it plainly in this clip:

I’m sure there will be much more to this story in the coming months. The one to follow on this is Miranda Devine.

No doubt SNL and all of the celebrities at awards shows will make jokes about how Republicans are shocked by anything Hunter Biden might have done because “You all voted for a felon.” The difference is clear: one side found things to charge and convict Trump to turn him into a felon. The other side covered up potential corruption to save their empire.

And so it goes.