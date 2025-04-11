As a WWII fanatic, I have to back Douglas Murray on his points made in this episode of the Joe Rogan podcast, at least on the Hitler part of it. I haven’t listened to the whole thing, but so far, Murray has the advantage based on facts alone.
I appreciate both Dave Smith and Joe Rogan but to quote The Big Lebowski, “Donny! You are out of your element!”
Here’s the episode:
Was very pleased to have Douglas Murray set the record straight. I like Dave but lately I feel like he’s being a bit ‘loose’ about what is and isn’t. DM is always to be appreciated.
Douglas Murray as always is Brilliant. Rogan has been guilty ( yes guilty) of putting speakers on that are clearly antisemitic and lacking in historical knowledge. Sadly a lot of his audience see this as a history lesson because schools today are too busy pushing pronouns and Hamas I stopped watching Rogan because of his lack of counter speakers regarding Oct. 7th until now. Douglas Murray is my hero.