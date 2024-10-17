Bret Baier just gave Kamala Harris the toughest interview she’s ever had, probably in her entire career. He triggered her much like Tulsi Gabbard has simply by pointing out her record and forcing her to confront it.

She decided to just keep talking to prevent Baier from asking any questions. He did a great job, considering they arrived late and cut the interview short. Even in that amount of time, it was easy to see that Harris is not prepared to confront the reality of the Biden/Harris administration.

In my opinion, she came off as defensive and almost adolescent in her “teacher, he started it!” blaming of Trump. That was the pitch in 2020. They took power on the promise that things would improve. They didn’t. So it’s still Trump’s fault? They’ve held the White House for 12 of the last 16 years. How long are they going to use that excuse for their failings?

With her temper flaring and her emotions laid bare, Harris seemed more like herself than she has in any interview. She’s never been the nicey nicey “I love the American people,” like she’s catching fireflies - with their DREAMS and their AMBITIONS. At least we didn’t get that version again.

This Kamala Harris wanted to spend the entire time yelling about Trump. The truth is, it’s never been about Trump. Kamala Harris, as Tim Dillon has said, has been eaten by ambition. It is Stage Four.

According Mark Halperin, on his interview with Tucker Carlson, she was laying the groundwork long before Biden was pushed out. And all of that would be fine if she wasn’t failing on the job. What is she offering us? She won’t even answer basic questions and doesn’t seem to think she has to. We’re supposed to give her four more years?

The truth is that she’s using Trump as an excuse. Two previous elections were won doing exactly that - blaming the older white male for all of the same things she now blames Trump for, and beaten them every time.

She arrived at the right moment in history in California and Democratic politics and she took full advantage of it, as anyone would have. She’s stumbling now because she’s never really been given any kind of pushback from the press. They’ve always elevated her.

The real Kamala Harris isn’t in it to save the country from Trump. She’s not in it to rise to the occasion. She is in it to continue her winning streak - first woman of color DA, AG, Senator, Vice President and now, she hopes, President.

A friend of mine once said before you start writing a novel or a screenplay ask yourself the following question. “What does the protagonist want”? With Kamala Harris it’s easy. She want to make history.

She let slip on the Howard Stern show. Almost no one noticed. Watch:

“That’s why I’m running for president,” she says.

We know, Kamala. We know.

