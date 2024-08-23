I will admit I didn’t watch the DNC. I couldn’t bear it. I did catch Kamala Harris giving the speech of her life.

I thought it was a pretty good speech at the beginning. The warm and friendly Kamala Harris is the one I like best. But then she did what every Democrat does: She lied. She looked us right in the face, and she lied.

She said, “Donald Trump tried to throw away your votes,” and she said, “He sent an armed mob to the Capitol.”

No, he did not, Madame Vice President. No, he did not. He had a rally in Washington, DC, with his supporters. Desperate were they at what happened during the 2020 election? I wasn’t there that day, but I, too, was horrified by what I saw the Democrats do, so much so that I left the party and registered as an independent.

Donald Trump said, “March peacefully and patriotically.” A riot broke out at the Capitol, with hundreds of FBI informants embedded in the operation. Nancy Pelosi herself declined to send the National Guard even though General Mark Milley kept warning of a “Reichstag Fire.”

No, he did not send an “armed mob” to the Capitol. They weren’t armed. And Trump did not send them.

The suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop alone was enough proof that the FBI tampered with the election. But that was only the beginning of what they did. Trump’s supporters had every right to protest. Do the people want a president who leads a protest against an election? Probably not. But that is for them to decide, not her.

If Trump is so bad, the Democrats should not have to lie. But that’s all they did was lie. They have an entire propaganda press that helps them spread those lies.

He wants a Federal abortion ban. No, he does not.

He said there would be a “bloodbath” if he lost. No, he did not.

He said he would be a dictator from day one. No, he did not.

He said there were “fine people on both sides,” No, he did not.

Kamala Harris told us that January 6th was like Pearl Harbor and 9/11. Why did she say that? Because they were about to weaponize the Justice Department and begin arresting and jailing American citizens. She feels justified in how they’ve used the Justice Department and the courts to persecute her political enemy. How far will that go if she is elected?

Kamala Harris pledged that the riots and protests in 2020 would go on and on. She visited Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, rather than the police who were injured or the businesses that were destroyed. She did not care about any police officer throughout the Summer of 2020.

Her running mate, Tim Walz, stood by and allowed his own city of Minneapolis to burn. He refused to send in the National Guard. The Democrats do not care about keeping America safe. They only care when the wrong people riot and protest. Then, all of a sudden, they want to throw them all in jail.

I would never have voted for Harris anyway. But her speech reminded me why I am no longer a Democrat and why I am doing everything I can to vote them out of power. They’re not only liars. They’re dangerous. They are the real threats to our Democracy.

These weren’t the only lies Kamala Harris told. But it was the one that made me the most angry. She says she will be a president for all of America. Her speech proved just the opposite.

But judge for yourself: