Trump has announced the JFK files will be released tomorrow.
What are your theories? Do you believe the lone gunman theory or that it was CIA? Was it LBJ?
I tend to think it was the rogue CIA agent who believed our fight against Communism was bigger than any one president. I'm not sure where I heard that theory, but it makes the most sense to me. What do you think?
yaaay... more fully redacted files
I’m betting on the CIA getting exposed. Maybe not guilty of killing Kennedy, but possibly some documentation showing questionable actions during this timeframe. The CIA hid documents from him, courtesy of Pompeo and Haspel, his first term. Now Trump can expose this rogue agency and hopefully clean it out. I’m sure there are many who work for CIA that are not corrupted, but the ones that have gone against our country’s principles need to be removed. It’s not revenge, it’s justice. To learn hidden details about JFK’s death after almost 62 years will be interesting to finally know. It would also be nice to know why it was hidden from the public, which makes it seem there is some ‘dirt’ to be exposed. Remember, it was Mike Pompeo who talked Trump out of unclassifying these documents his first term. What was the CIA’s reason?