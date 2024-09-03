Just posted on Fridman’s YouTube page:
OUTLINE:
0:00 - Introduction
1:09 - Psychology of winning and losing
3:51 - Politics is a dirty game
5:28 - Business vs politics
8:04 - War in Ukraine
9:53 - Kamala Harris interview on CNN
10:36 - Trump-Harris debate
13:33 - China
15:47 - 2020 election
24:03 - Project 2025
24:52 - Marijuana
27:13 - Joe Rogan
30:54 - Division
38:00 - Communism and fascism
41:36 - Power
43:36 - UFOs & JFK
44:16 - Jeffrey Epstein
45:55 - Mortality and religion
47:25 - Lex AMA
This guy is one of my top 5 interviewers on YouTube. My brother hates Trump (has TDS) and says he thinks Kennedy is "weird" because of how he speaks. He's going to vote for Kamala because she's "got a nice rack" and is "for workers." He's a decent guy but politically as dumb as rocks and he thinks I'm a right winger because I support Trump. I read history books, I know who gets money from whom and why, know how my Congresspeople vote but his vote will cancel mine. I don't think Trump will win because he needs Wisconsin, Michigan, or Pennsylvania and I'm certain the Democrats (who worked to see if they could get him assassinated) will steal enough votes in those states. Today's Democratic Party is 1789 Jacobin and it's so sad to read what they have in mind for the future of this country.
