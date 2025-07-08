I will admit that I’ve never been a true believer in the Epstein Files. I know many are, mostly on the Right. There has been absolute certainty that Democrats are on that list, like Bill Clinton. There was a promise by the Trump administration that, should they win, they would release the files.

They staged an event with influencers who pretended to get pages on the Epstein Files, but the conclusion was there was no “there” there. So why did they feel the need to put on this show?

Pam Bondi and others have been teasing a “client list.” Alina Habba said there were flight logs. But that was before they actually looked at it. They made assumptions that were then not found in evidence.

But the story has loomed large in the minds of people on the Left and the Right, and it will be nearly impossible for them to believe this. Is this a list of people who are so powerful no one would dare name them? Are their crimes so repellent that they would collapse the empire?

I don’t think so. I think the Trump team, like everyone else, thought there was more there and that the Biden team and the Democrats had been covering it up. But then, once they opened the files, what they found was a fairly standard prostitution ring with a way to allow famous and/or wealthy men to sleep with women privately.

But I would wager most of those women are of age, and that is where we run into a problem. Is Trump’s name on it? I’m guessing not because the Democrats would have released it. They went to great lengths to destroy him, for ten long years, that would have been their easier way out.

Is Bill Clinton’s name on it? I’m guessing not because the Trump side would have no problem releasing it. The more embarrassing truth is what they had to admit: that there was nothing to it. Do I think it’s a cover-up now? No, I do not. Do I think they thought there would be more to it? Yes, I do.

That said, the conclusions by the DOJ hurt Trump and will significantly damage him and the MAGA base unless they offer up full transparency. They’ve already lost trust in many of their supporters who now see them as corrupt, like the Democrats. There should be congressional hearings to explain it.

As Michael Shellenberger explains:

At the moment, many Trump supporters are reeling from the Epstein News, and trust me when I say this is the last thing MAGA needs. With Elon Musk starting his own party and directly challenging Trump and MAGA ahead of the midterms, not to mention the opposition to the OBBB with Medicaid and other things, a blue wave for the Midterms feels increasingly likely.

Do I care about the Epstein story? No, not even a little bit. I never did. I never really believed it. But plenty of Trump supporters care. They feel like they’ve been lied to and played, or worse, that this DOJ is as corrupt as the last.

Shellenberger has it right. Bring it to Congress for full transparency.