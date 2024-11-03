I thought you might like to see this video I made. I did it just for fun. I’m working on another one. The election is over in two days and there will be no time for such shenanigans.

So herewith, Make America Masculine Again—it’s a riff on the Julia Roberts ad, which I will post below.

And here is my YouTube version if you’d like to send it to anyone.

Here is the Julia Roberts ad: