I thought you might like to see this video I made. I did it just for fun. I’m working on another one. The election is over in two days and there will be no time for such shenanigans.
So herewith, Make America Masculine Again—it’s a riff on the Julia Roberts ad, which I will post below.
And here is my YouTube version if you’d like to send it to anyone.
Here is the Julia Roberts ad:
One thing that the last few years have shown me is that without a good sense of humor, it’s damn near impossible to keep sane. And realizing the potential disaster we face no matter who the 47th is, this time calls for an unbearable lightness of being. Here’s a toast to you Sasha and to all of you here. And keep your faith in the Almighty cause it’s the only way that we can rid the world of this treacherous evil we’re witnessing.
I'm still trying to figure out what kind of idiot makes their decisions about government based on what Hollywood tells them to do.
They're actors. Get it? Make believe is what they do for a living. The rest of us live in the real world.