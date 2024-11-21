Matt Gaetz has announced he won’t be accepting the nomination for AG after meeting with senators. Perhaps he saw no way forward with the votes or maybe there is another reason. Either way, he’s out.

I’ve heard some names thrown around, like Mike Davis (good choice), but I still wonder why not Jim Jordan. He’d 100% be my choice. Maybe he declined as well?

Another subject people are wondering about is the slim majority in the House, and if they keep pulling from there, it will bring their majority down even further.

Perhaps he’ll find someone from outside.