Matt Gaetz has announced he won’t be accepting the nomination for AG after meeting with senators. Perhaps he saw no way forward with the votes or maybe there is another reason. Either way, he’s out.
I’ve heard some names thrown around, like Mike Davis (good choice), but I still wonder why not Jim Jordan. He’d 100% be my choice. Maybe he declined as well?
Another subject people are wondering about is the slim majority in the House, and if they keep pulling from there, it will bring their majority down even further.
Perhaps he’ll find someone from outside.
I’m disappointed, Gaetz would have been just what the corrupt DOJ needed. My hope is there’s a deal brewing w/ DeSantis to appoint Matt to Rubio’s seat. Or, Gaetz gets into Trump’s administration in another area where he can make an impact to stomach punch the Uniparty.
I just the announcement on the Daily Wire. This was a comment made by a reader that I found to be an interesting perspective….
”I want all the Biden admin snakes manhandled as much as anybody, but Gaetz is a bonafide slimebag that would have been an albatross around Trump’s neck. I honestly think this was an elaborate mechanism to 1) allow him to resign his House seat without stigma (ethics complaint: gone), and 2) to move the Overton window so Trump’s real AG pick will seem tame and be easily confirmed.”
In my opinion, for whatever it’s worth, I believe that DJT is making all the decisions and it’s just a chess move, so to speak. Time will tell. But, my goodness, what time to be alive!!