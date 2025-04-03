When Matt Taibbi testified before Congress on censorship, Rep Sydney Kamlager-Dove called Taibbi’s testimony an effort “To distract from the dumpster fire this administration is pursuing,” then added that Republicans were “elevating a serial sexual harasser as their star witness.”

Well, she better lawyer up. Taibbi is suing her for $10 million.

Matt sent out the story earlier today.

Matt Taibbi is, to my mind, the best journalist covering politics. He’s not just a brilliant writer but a kind and decent person. Listen to how Glenn Greenwald describes him below. That is the Matt I know:

And I don’t know him very well. He wrote a story on me that changed the narrative of what happened to me when the film industry chewed me up and spit me out. He wouldn’t even have to be nice to be successful because he’s such a talented writer. But he is.

Despite everything, they know his worth. Deep down, they know. That’s why they have to try to destroy him. Oddly, it’s a compliment. No matter how much they’ve tried to silence, shame, or sideline him, he remains a force to be reckoned with, which is why they come at him so hard in these hearings.

Kamlager-Dove might want to fire a few people who filled her head with this garbage. She cited two articles written about Matt that look like your typical bullshit Me Too stories. Scary words on a page! Fire him! Get him! Unperson him! It’s embarrassing for all involved that they were brought up at all.

Back in the day, I admit that I would go at Matt and Glenn Greenwald pretty hard on Twitter as a Hillary Clinton supporter. I was a sad fool, a true believer in Russiagate. I have to live with the shame. But never once did I buy this stupid story about him, and frankly, I’m disgusted anyone would dare bring it up today to remind us just how much everyone lost their minds.

I am working on other pieces, but I just wanted to add my support to his lawsuit. Go Matt.