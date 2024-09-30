I will leave the full video at the bottom for those who’d like to watch, but I also wanted to post some of those that readers might find of interest, starting with Matt Taibbi’s speech, which is glorious. He’s such a great writer, that Matt Taibbi. One of the dumbest thing the Left ever did, Rolling Stone especially, was lose him to the outer region. But their loss is our gain.
I kid you not Sasha. I have listened to Matts speech four times in the past 20 hours.
Thank you for curating and posting these, Sasha. I wonder if YouTube will have the chops to leave them up?
Back around 2005 or so Taibbi is the reason I cancelled my Rolling Stone subscription. I was tired of his leftist drivel when all I wanted to do was read about music. Best thing that could have happened is him leaving RS. Back then I didn't realize he had principles, but time has proven this as our two dominate political parties have completely switched roles, and his principles remain in tact. Now he's the only other Substack subscription I pay for, besides yours. The America This Week podcasts with Walter Kirn are an excellent bonus.