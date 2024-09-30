I will leave the full video at the bottom for those who’d like to watch, but I also wanted to post some of those that readers might find of interest, starting with Matt Taibbi’s speech, which is glorious. He’s such a great writer, that Matt Taibbi. One of the dumbest thing the Left ever did, Rolling Stone especially, was lose him to the outer region. But their loss is our gain.

And the full video here: