cancel culture

Ah, the thrill of my life to be interviewed by Matt Taibbi over one of the stupidest things to ever happen to a person. Readers here know the ugly tale - but now that the Oscars are back in the news, it’s a good time to stand back and take a look at what the industry has become. Matt does that, using my story as a way in. It’s a great piece, if you want to read it.