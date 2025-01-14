Ah, the thrill of my life to be interviewed by Matt Taibbi over one of the stupidest things to ever happen to a person. Readers here know the ugly tale - but now that the Oscars are back in the news, it’s a good time to stand back and take a look at what the industry has become. Matt does that, using my story as a way in. It’s a great piece, if you want to read it.
Next, Tucker needs to interview you!
I gave a cheer when I started reading Matt’s post titled Hollywood’s Dumb Scare and saw that it was about you, Sasha! It’s great that Matt Taibbi recognized that your story is important and needs to be told.
And I’m also excited because it feels like the rational people are finding each other, no matter where they started from. This is the unity we’ve needed, not the fake calls to unity we’ve been hearing.