Over the past few days, photos of Matt Walsh in disguise at the Democratic National Convention have popped up on X. Everyone wondered if that was him. The Never Trump bores at the Bulwark wrote a typically embarrassing column trying to explain a joke. Jokes don’t need any explanation. If you try to dissect them, you sound like an idiot.

Joe Perticone is not a good journalist as he doesn’t realize Matt Walsh is not a “MAGA Activist.” He might be voting for Trump but he isn’t MAGA, strictly speaking.

In today’s show, Walsh proves that, yes, it was him. Unfortunately, they kicked him out before he could talk to more people. He could only talk to one person before they found him and kicked him out.

He did find a way back in and wandered around the convention floor, even appearing behind Chuck Schumer as he was interviewed on CNN.

He was telling the Democrats to check out ‘Project2025.com” and it’s a site that mostly links to his new film, a mockumentary called Am I a Racist?

You can watch the whole thing here:

There is something funny about people who do not know how ridiculous they are. They are the most rigid, puritanical, joyless scolds. Making fun of them is like shooting fish in a barrel, yet almost no one does because it is verboten.

It doesn’t work the other way because that’s all we see now from John Oliver, Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, and Saturday Night Live. Trump is funny. Trump impressions are funny. Real satire pokes fun at the powerful and as we know, the power is concentrated on the Left right now.

Thought you might enjoy the video.