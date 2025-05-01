Matt Walsh Talks to Tucker Carlson
For a two hour interview
If you’d like to opt out of the Tucker drops, you can do so in your subscriber preferences, top right.
Tucker invited Matt Walsh to sit down for a lengthy interview in case you missed it.
Chapters:
0:00 Should Gay Couples Be Able to Adopt?
10:12 The Effects of the LGBT Agenda on Western Society
19:42 The Destruction of Gender Roles
24:05 Should Women Be In the Workforce or in the Home?
29:16 Walsh’s Advice on How to Raise Your Kids
41:42 The Modern Obsession With Video Games
44:35 Should Marijuana Be Legal?
50:09 The Left’s Manipulation of Language to Control You
53:20 Spiritual Leadership
56:43 What It Really Means to Be a Man
1:05:00 The Demonic Mission to Destroy the Nuclear Family
1:07:45 The Deadly Ideology of Feminism
1:09:49 Walsh’s Advice to Young Men
1:14:08 Walsh’s Dating Advice
1:17:04 Is the Manosphere Movement Gay?
1:22:40 Why We Should All Acknowledge Death
1:26:35 Why Are So-Called Conservatives All of a Sudden Attacking Free Speech?
1:34:45 Reacting to the Dave Smith vs. Douglas Murray Debate
1:40:11 Why Is It So Radical to Be America-First?
1:46:17 Is the Focus on Foreign Wars Totally Manufactured?
1:49:42 Douglas Murray’s Crucial Mistake
1:53:09 Who Won the Debate?
1:55:29 What Americans Should Really Be Focused On
2:59:24 Why Are All Washington Warmongers Secretly Gay?
2:00:47 Walsh’s Analysis of Trump’s First 100 Days in Office
Matt Walsh is a smart guy, to the point and honest, his only agenda is pro America. It's no wonder he does well and fits in on the Daily Wire. I enjoyed the way he needed to correct tucker's incorrect assumption about Israel, and the easy way he veered away from tc nonsense. Credit to tucker as well for allowing Matt to speak without trying to steer his comments. One of tc's better interviews.
Haven't finished it all the way, but a really good interview with a lot of truth.