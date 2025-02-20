Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StoneMeet Your New FBI Director, Kash Patel!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMeet Your New FBI Director, Kash Patel!Sasha StoneFeb 20, 2025246Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StoneMeet Your New FBI Director, Kash Patel!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore7016ShareThe power of collective voice. Let’s hope it’s put to good use.246Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StoneMeet Your New FBI Director, Kash Patel!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore7016SharePrevious
Pray for him. Pray that he would do what is right and honorable. Pray for no ulterior motives but to return a nation to the form of government we received from our Founders.
This is the one 'they' feared the most...