Megyn Kelly’s podcast just gets bigger and bigger. Now, it’s less of a podcast now, or show on Siriux, and more of a full spectrum media experience, which Megyn and her very adept team have invented and built. I know from dealing with them that they are true professionals who ensure everything is in order and running like a well-oiled machine.

She also has an eye for talent, having seen Tucker Carlson early in his career and advised Fox to keep going with him, and knows how to choose guests she believes “make good TV,” another one of her talents. She won’t bring back dull guests, but will always bring back those who are good on camera and can present their ideas in an interesting, watchable way.

She chose three dynamic people for her new MK Media launch: 2-Way’s Mark Halperin, Maureen Callahan, and Link Lauren.

They are all good choices so far. I look forward to seeing where else it might go. I won’t be surprised if it turns into a full-blown network show for streaming somewhere, though. Megyn has written her own rules, is her own boss, and is uncancelable.

Among the many casualties of the Fourth Turning, old media moves too slowly. The news cycle now moves so fast that even YouTubers can’t keep up with it. Megyn has valuable real estate already on her channel but not enough content to fill it up. This is a great way to keep building that out, both for YouTube and wherever else it might land.