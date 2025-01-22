What a thrill to get to talk to Megyn Kelly again. This was our second interview but the other one we did was early on when she was just getting started on Sirius XM and we had much to catch up on. There are clips on YouTube if you’d like to see them but I have a phobia against watching myself on camera so I won’t link those here but you can find them! I did my best. I’m not exactly good at the video thing. But I had fun.

And welcome new subscribers if you found me here. We have a nice little community of Free Thinkers so welcome!

We talk about “what happened to me” and Jan 6 and a lot of other things. Hope you enjoy.