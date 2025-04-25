Megyn Kelly took a victory lap at the TIME 100 Most Influential of 2025. She talked about it on her show before and after, expressing her ambivalence about attending.

She knows it’s bullshit. She knows it doesn’t represent the most influential people, and it is a game of virtue signaling, publicists, and corporate monopolies.

At the same time, she has much to be proud of, so why not rub their noses in it? They kicked her to the curb by punishing her for saying what everyone was thinking, but no one in the media had the nerve to say. After the mob went on the attack, NBC threw her under the bus.

Too bad suckers. She rose like a phoenix from the ashes as their numbers and popularity cratered.

Megyn now has one of the most popular podcasts on YouTube, almost 4 million followers, and hundreds of thousands of people hear her voice daily or watch her videos. No wonder they wanted her there, and honestly, no wonder she wanted to go.

Who wouldn’t want to walk in there, looking like that, with Doug Brundt on her arm as a total winner in every possible way?

I can’t post any photos, but here is a search result for an image sampling on Getty Images:

As you can see, she is photographed with Demi Moore, the only celebrity to take a picture with her. You can see all of the photos by clicking here.

The whole thing reminded me of the movie Baby Boom, in which Diane Keaton plays The Tiger Lady, a career-hungry yuppie who is kicked to the curb after she inherits a baby. She moves to Vermont and starts a business; eventually, she’s so successful that her former company wants her back. She turns them down but also has the pleasure of taking a victory lap.

Unlike most of the TIME 100 - a truly embarrassing array of people who only matter to those who thought Katy Perry and Gayle King in space was a good idea — Megyn Kelly is actually influential. Her support of Donald Trump made a difference in his campaign. Her stance on protecting women in sports, against “gender-affirming care,” driving support for the MAHA movement, and even helping to bring home a hostage held in Russia. Her voice matters.

So, congratulations to Megyn for being one of the few people who deserves to be called one of the 100 most influential people in America.

Some red carpet clips:

And on Blake Lively:

Speaking of George Clooney…

Clooney should also be on TIME’s 100, though probably not because he’d like to be. Clooney was arguably the most important figure in the 2024 election for the Democrats. He sealed their fate. And his own. He might have destroyed his credibility, if he ever had any.

George Clooney isn’t a journalist, but he plays one on Broadway.

Recently, he took a swipe at Megyn, bragging about himself being more of a journalist than she is. Not smart.

He went after her because she has been reporting on him for a while now, starting with his Biden op-ed.

From nine months ago:

1 month ago:

Two weeks ago:

The Least Influential…

Like the Democrats, the legacy press still behaves as though they didn’t just get their asses handed to them by the American people who voted for Trump a second time.

If the election proved anything, it was that the legacy press no longer has the kind of influence it once had to scare voters away from Trump. At least not enough to cover for the Democrats’ failures. Their Correspondents Dinner this weekend should be called TIME’s LEAST influential people.

During their conversation, Megyn Kelly and Mark Halperin discussed the Correspondents Dinner this weekend and how the media continues to lose its mind over Trump.

Megyn also announced a new show, Next Up with Mark Halperin, starting April 29th.

I'm working on a longer piece to post soon, so I won’t take up too much of your time. I hope you have a great weekend.