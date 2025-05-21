Megyn Kelly Pins down Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson
Then discusses the book Original Sin at length
In case you missed it, Megyn Kelly asked fearless, confrontational questions to her friend Jake Tapper and co-writer Alex Thompson on today’s show. What I’ve written so often here keeps coming back to me: Their elitism cost them their credibility. This should be the moment that changes, but it probably won’t be.
It’s a good watch!
I agree with you 100%. Tapper, Alex Whatshisname and Big Media utterly and completely discredited themselves . They have no moral authority.
The one thing he could have done was apologize to the American people. But he didn’t.
The best segment was with Batya who said none of this would have happened if we had a functioning media that had respect for the American people. That is the key point and applies to many issues.
https://youtu.be/GoibHFfOIUs?si=s4XUB8D4SV3fHIkW