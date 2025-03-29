I am working on other pieces but in the meantime, check out this interview with Megyn Kelly by Lulu Garcia-Navarro. It is so much fun to hear Megyn hit every ball out of the park. Most people on the Left never hear any of this. Never. The comments are as one would expect. I thoroughly enjoyed it.
Favorite things: Megyn telling her the accusations against Trump are not credible. AND that she agrees with Trump on “fake news.” Good stuff.
00:00 - Introduction
02:13 - Megyn Kelly’s career as an attorney
03:15 - Practicing law vs. a career in journalism
04:30 - Starting at Fox News
07:46 - 2015 Republican Primary debate and Trump fallout
13:18 - Roger Ailes and sexual harassment allegations
16:45 - NBC and blackface comments
21:30 - The Megyn Kelly podcast
23:06 - Endorsing Trump
31:41 - The future of journalism
40:10 - The “new rules” of journalism
Great job, Megyn.
Excellent! Thank you for sharing this. Megyn is another much-needed voice in this fight to expose the truth.
Sasha, Megan would be smart to have you join her platform. You have a unique, intelligent and courageous view that you deliver with wisdom, humor and empathy.