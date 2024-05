Ep. 36 What happens when you give Hillary Clinton the finger? Ask Martin Shkreli. He did four and a half years in prison. That may be why Sam Bankman-Fried just asked his advice on doing time.

Timecode:

(3:24) Most Hated Man in America

(7:20) Hillary Clinton

(9:57) @wagieeacc Dragged Before Congress

(28:17) The Hillary Joke

(32:33) Life in Prison

(36:09) …