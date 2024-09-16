On Ben Shapiro’s Sunday Special was a conversation with the brilliant Naill Ferguson.

It is absolutely worth watching for a perspective check and it’s a good time to once again defend my position to continue to post the occasional Tucker Carlson video.

I started posting them after Tucker was fired from Fox. They fired him, even though he was their highest-rated host, either because he posted a live tape of January 6th (aka, did the job of a real journalist), because of the lawsuit that cost Fox $700 million, or because Big Pharma whined about pulling their ads.

Either way, it was a major loss for those who enjoyed Tucker’s monologue every night. I posted his videos here once Tucker started posting on X because many of my subscribers don’t use X. But Tucker started his own site, TuckerCarlson.com, which is now widely read and available. It’s amazing how successful he has become. His podcast is often in the #1 spot on iTunes and remains high on their ratings chart.

The mechanism always plays out the same way. It happened to me on a much smaller scale. Mass hysteria takes people to the place where they lose their ability to think rationally. What they can’t know or prove directly, they do so with their imaginations.

In Salem, it was called “Spectral evidence.” The Puritans believed that “specters” flew around and spread witchcraft by possessing others. You couldn’t see it, but your imagination could put a picture in your mind and before long, you believed it. And that was enough to sentence someone to hang. The only way out of it was to confess and beg for forgiveness.

We saw this all through the Me Too movement as everyone imagined various scenarios. Their imagination saw a helpless victim and a vicious predator, and that was good enough to condemn, convict, and destroy.

In Tucker’s case, he praised Cooper as a brilliant historian and then did not challenge him when he suggested Winston Churchill was the bad guy. The reason? Because Tucker as a person is curious. He listens. He doesn’t lecture. He never tells anyone what they should think. Never. He doesn’t see it as his job to stop the interview and admonish his guest.

In the minds of many, he should have. He should also have released a statement denouncing Cooper. In other words, he must confess as a witch to live. Since he did not, it spread like a fungus, as mass hysteria often does.

Now, Tucker must be denounced. If that doesn’t happen, anyone interviewed by Tucker must also be denounced: Megyn Kelly, Vivek Ramaswamy, JD Vance, Tulsi Gabbard, RFK, Jr., etc.

But Ferguson and others have no idea who Darryl Cooper even is or why Tucker would interview him. I do.

I remember why Tucker Carlson highlighted his tweets after the 2020 election. I know he was on Fox Nation. Never in all that time did Hitler come up. On Cooper’s podcast are long, rambling monologues about history. And again, he doesn’t go into WWII.

Here are some screenshots from his site:

Whatever he was saying about Hitler was, I think, more along the lines of arguing about how wars can be stopped, not necessarily that the war SHOULD HAVE been stopped.

I am not apologizing for the guy. I unfollowed him after accusing him of being a Jew hater on X. He denies this, but it is often where the war in Gaza goes online. It flirts with that line, and everyone knows it. People get mad that they are not allowed to criticize Israel because of the Holocaust, etc. But it bugged me.

So this is not to say you should love, read, or listen to Cooper, but you should give Tucker Carlson the benefit of the doubt. If you can’t do that, well, then you aren’t really any better than the “cancel culture” maniacs on the Left.

I prefer “better speech” to the censoring speech approach. “Cancel culture” is merely just another method of censorship. It’s your choice to listen or not. True, we don’t want another Nazi Germany ever again, but the best way to not have that happen is never to be afraid to give people the benefit of the doubt.

Hitler didn’t kill Jews because he hated Jews - he did, but that’s not why they were sent out of Germany. He killed them because he wanted to purify the world with Aryan supremacy and successfully convinced Germans that this was their only path and this was the only way they could feel safe.

He wanted UTOPIA — like the Soviet Union under Stalin, China under Xi Jinping, and North Korea under Kim Jong Un. These ideologies do not believe they are rooted in “evil,” quite the opposite, just as with the Puritans in Salem and with the modern-day Left.

Like Donald Trump, Winston Churchill was flawed, but he was made for the moment. I can’t imagine what might have happened without him.

Before every Tucker drop, I always warn my readers that they can easily opt out of their settings. I know that isn’t good enough for some. I should denounce Tucker and urge others to do the same. The only thing I would warn everyone away from is watching MSNBC or any major network news. Otherwise, it’s up to you.