The upcoming rally, hilariously called “No Kings,” is, they say, to “reclaim the flag.” They don’t say which flag, of course. It could be any number of flags.

They must mean the American flag.

Ironically, the only flag they can’t stand is the American flag. It’s too MAGA. It’s too Trumpy. It’s too patriotic. Trump’s birthday parade is too patriotic. It’s okay to send soldiers to fight and die for them, but a day to celebrate them is NORTH KOREA.

They gathered together a bunch of eggheads to come up with “No Kings Day” because all they are now is the “Trump is bad” party. Sorry, Americans, they can’t win elections so we have to watch them have ten years of poopie diaper temper tantrums.

So now, they hope to gather in their well-funded fake protest groups just like they did when Elon Musk was a Nazi and what they plan to do all Summer. Chaos is the point. Chaos, they hope, will function as a kind of “color revolution,” explained here by Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn on America This Week (watch the full video here).

But just to say, good luck taking the USA flag from MAGA.

If #theresistance stands for anything, it’s anti-America. In this house, they actually believe:



America is full of bigots and racists.

Only marginalized people matter.

Defund the police!

Only crimes by white people matter.

The border is a construct.

Gender is a construct.

America is a white supremacist empire sitting on stolen land.

Drag out the statues, smash the windows, burn the cars!

They are still searching for the BAD WORST THING for the BAD ORANGE MAN who took it all away.

They’re spinning through their oppression cycle, one lawn sign at a time

And now, their new one:

It’s been ten years of this:

They still can’t believe the American people voted them out, not once, but twice. It hasn’t sunk in. They still think their ten-year temper tantrum will resonate with the majority, and if that doesn’t work, sell chaos.

The problem is that this protest is anything but grassroots. As with all things anti-Trump, it is intertwined with NGO and oligarch money. It’s fake. Why else would the Walmart lady be involved?

I’m guessing Walmart lady doesn’t like the Trump Tariffs? Or is she one of those Jane Fonda limousine liberals who like to cosplay oppression from a spa in Aspen?

Thanks to Data Republican on X, the union is part of the massive federal funds being funneled into the protest—yet another example of an alignment of power that refuses to relinquish that power after winning an election.

Their site, with all of the info, is here.

The face of this fake movement has become Gavin Newsom, who appears to be ready for his close-up.

They want more chaos. They want more protests. What better way to deflect from their failures than to blame Trump? For ten long years.

It’s not funny! Gavin Newsom is no sleazy opportunist! He’s a serious politician! Trump has finally met his match. Trump should be very scared because Gavin is RISING!

All Gavin cares about is how he can spin this thing into a campaign ad. Except that he’s a white dude. Hasn’t he been paying attention? Maybe he should check to see if he still has his balls intact after all of these years. Happens to the best of them, Gavin.

Gavin Newsom is a terrible governor. He has a fair amount of charisma and decent looks, although considering the competition on the Democrats’ side, that isn’t saying much, and for that, he seems to think he’s destined to be president. But Batya Ungar-Sargon wrote a decent piece on why he will never be.

There is nothing authentic about the “No Kings” protest. It is as phony as everything else the Democrats do. Maybe that’s why Gavin Newsom has found his groove. He can be the face of a movement as fake as he is.

Maybe the Trump parade will be canceled because of rain. However, the “No Kings” Protest will have every American scratching their heads and saying, “Do what now?” will continue.

The best part will be all the footage it will generate of the crazy libs. Go ahead, make my day.

Las Vegas, heading home. Podcast soon.