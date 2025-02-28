Apparently, all hell broke loose in the Oval office in front of the press as JD Vance argued with Zelensky amid peace talks. Trump joined in, and before long, there was what the press called a “heated exchange.”

Here is the full video:

The way I see it, Zelensky didn’t want to make the deal. He saw himself as the one in control and why wouldn’t he? He appeared on the Golden Globes, after all. He hung around with Sean Penn. He has been treated like a celebrity among the elites in America. But in this case, Vance and Trump were irritated with him and okay, so maybe a big fight in the Oval office isn’t what we want to see with our presidents. On the other hand, they’re looking out for the best interests of the American people. How many more billions will be sent for a war that can’t be won?

Does Putin benefit? Of course. But what is the alternative? It was a war that never should have started. I think, without any actual evidence, that our government was looking for a way to start a war to unseat Putin. I can’t prove it, but that’s how I see it. The American Left will continue its Civil War, turning against much of this country to side with Zelensky and Ukraine.

But what do I know?

