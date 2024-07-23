The fanatics on X are scurrying about the henhouse, a-flutter with the news that Trump, the current frontrunner for the presidency in one of the most spectacular comebacks in American history, is hedging on debating their fake candidate for the presidency, Kamala Harris.

Trump suggested, via Truth Social, that the debate be held on Fox and not CBS. I personally think, and no one should listen to me because what do I know, that Trump should opt out completely. He is not obligated to validate this corrupt process of “selecting” a candidate.

JD Vance would have debated her, and that is what should have happened. But these pirates of American democracy saw they were losing, kicked Old Joe to the curb, and installed someone they could rally behind—making history as the first woman of color. The wine moms are euphoric. This is their mess, not Trump’s. He agreed to their terms the first time. He did everything that was required of him. The bottom dropped out.

It would be one thing if Joe Biden had stepped down and put Harris in power. That’s how the system is designed to work. Theoretically, if Joe Biden decides not to run, it’s kicked back to the people to decide. But who are we kidding? Do we know this fascist-like force that has overtaken nearly every aspect of American life and commanded you to comply, or else?

Harris, like Hillary Clinton, is not winning the nomination. It’s a coronation, and everyone knows it. They’re casting it like a movie (see my last column on the collapsing Woketopia). Unlike Hillary Clinton, Harris has historically low approval ratings, and this is what they’re forcing the American people to choke down:

Trump still leads in the polls, though not by as much as he did against Joe Biden. The system the Democrats have built is mighty, without a doubt. But Trump has what they’ve never had: he can promise a brighter future. They can’t. All they can promise is more of the same, what we’ve seen for the past four years.

Unlike Harris, Trump has earned his spot the old-fashioned way, even “taking a bullet” for democracy. He’s stood in front of crowds for five years, running to earn his spot as potential president for the second time. What has Harris done? He stood in the background and waited.

Trump isn’t just competing against Harris. He’s competing against the system. The media industrial complex, all of Hollywood (or what’s left of it), and powerful forces in government who will move mountains to bring him down.

Debating Harris validates their phony process, and he should never do it, no matter how much they taunt him, and they will taunt him. George Conway will hyperventilize like a teen who just found his father’s porn stash. Stephen Colbert will call Trump a “chicken” every single night.

Their fantasy is that their “prosecutor” will come at him hard on his “felonies.” This is the kind of thing that will be their entire campaign. Why would Trump help them in any way in this sham?

If I were the Trump campaign, I would not attack her back. I would ignore her, like a little dog nipping at his heels (I’m not saying she’s a dog, don’t get it twisted). He should make the case to the people to improve their lives, something she cannot and will not do.

Knowing Trump, he probably can’t and won’t do that, though. He’ll want to attack back. And he will want to debate her. He knows it would be great television. But in so doing, he validates a fake process with a fake president for a fake political party that has failed the American people and is now engaging in a political scandal so big that it leaves Watergate in the dust.