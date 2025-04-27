I keep seeing headlines, TikToks, and various social media postings showing Trump supporters regretting their vote. Bill Maher even suggested that Trump voters won’t admit they’re “disappointed” in Trump’s first 100 days. I think that’s wishful thinking. All they want is for Trump supporters to turn on him, a ten-year odyssey of frustration.

From the New York Post:

“Let’s talk about what it is for the other side, for the MAGA people, because I think they’re disappointed, even though they may not say it out loud,” Maher later said.

“I think they thought when they were voting for Trump that, ‘okay, you know, job losses over the last many decades, and wage stagnation, and the system is just corrupt and broken.”

It isn’t that we won’t admit it, or that we’re secretly and quietly disappointed. It’s that we know what awaits us on the other side. This would be like getting in the lifeboats as the Titanic sinks and complaining because the seats aren’t comfortable, or there aren’t enough blankets or food.

Or like eventually reaching the RMS Carpathia and complaining because the food wasn’t good. On the contrary, most of us say in a hushed whisper, “Imagine if Kamala Harris had won.”

The Democrats believe they’re so close to taking back power that Trump’s two wins were just temporary setbacks. They’ll get their country back, and in the meantime, they’ll keep treating Trump and MAGA like they are not welcome. But somehow, just when it seems like the “walls are closing in” and Trump is on the ropes, he survives, and they move on to the next thing.

I didn’t vote for Trump, support him, or stand behind him, because I thought I was getting an ordinary politician. I voted for the guy the Democrats tried to put in jail, a guy who was almost assassinated twice. A guy who, after a bullet went through his ear, walked onto a stage about a week later and gave a 90-minute speech.

I voted for the guy who heard us loudly and clearly and said, "I will fight for you." And he did.

He’s done more in his first 100 days than most presidents have done in my lifetime. He’s done big things. He took on the dirty job of confronting the madness that has infected the Left. He’s trying to save our kids from a cult-like ideology that has seeped into all of our public schools and institutions, not to mention Hollywood.

Trump is trying to rebuild the working class, revive patriotism, extend a hand to the forgotten men the Left decided were “toxic, " and build a movement made of people they threw away like human garbage. He’s trying to reduce the government’s bloat, strengthen the military, and close the border — all of the things his voters asked of him.

Why would they regret it now? Meet the new mass hysteria, same as the old mass hysteria.

Trump can’t fix everything; of course, he’ll make mistakes—sometimes big ones. But he’ll make them, as Teddy Roosevelt once said, daring greatly.

Trump is the Man in the Arena.

Sure, there are people like Candace Owens and others who are mad about Columbia, mad about Israel, mad about some of the deportations. The rich people are probably angry that Trump isn’t helping to make them richer. Overall, though, as Batya Unger-Sargon says, the “base” is happy.

I sometimes think Trump was a warrior for truth and reality, and truth and reality won. He beat them all. He beat Hollywood’s eight years of “resistance.” He beat the biased, propaganda press that went to war on him every day and is still at war with him. He beat the weaponized DOJ.

For those who supported Trump and needed him to prevail, there was nothing better, nothing sweeter, nothing more memorable than watching them lose to Trump. Again.

I wasn’t always MAGA, or a Trump supporter. However, one thing I always knew about them was that they had Trump’s back because he had his. He was the guy who went to rally after rally after rally in places most people who vote blue no matter who don’t even know exist. Tucker Carlson said it best: “They love Trump because nobody else loved them.”

Do you really think that they are so fickle as to walk away from him now? And that’s not fear or blind allegiance to their cult leader. It’s that they, we, know what things used to be like, and we’re not going back.

So, if you’re waiting for people like me to regret my vote, you’ll have to ask the question differently. Do I regret not staying on the Titanic as the band played on? Not for one minute, not for 100 days.