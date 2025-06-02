A clip from Bill Maher’s Club Random is going viral because David Mamet had just about enough of Bill Maher’s claims about the 2020 election and January 6th.

I credit him for reaching across the aisle and talking to people he disagrees with. Unlike most on the Left, he understands that it's time to listen when you lose an election like they did in 2024. However, he is wrong about the 2020 election and January 6th.

The 2020 Election Was Not Free or Fair

I was a Biden advocate and supporter heading into the 2020 election. I even voted for him. But I walked away from that election fearing we’d never have a free election again in this country. I didn’t realize just how much of American society the Left controlled by 2020, much of it amassed during Trump’s four years in office, when the “resistance” formed and gave everyone an ultimatum: you’re with us, or you’re against us.

As people with all the power, we could purge anyone at any time for thought crimes. It was “cancel culture,” but it was also a Blue Wall that meant anyone who supported or voted for Trump was out.

That didn’t feel like the America I knew, so I left the Democratic Party and never looked back. The election was not stolen or rigged, but what the “resistance” did to win it falls outside the boundaries of “free and fair,” and protesting it was the right thing to do, even for a current president.

If you need a smoking gun, look no further than the FBI and the CIA colluding with the Biden administration to censor the Hunter Biden laptop ahead of the election.

For this reason alone, the 2020 election was corrupt. For these government agencies to work against Trump while he’s still the president is borderline treasonous.

It wasn’t just a matter of embarrassing info on Hunter. It was potentially something much bigger, a corruption story, perhaps pay to play. It would have been one thing if it were the Democrats or even their propaganda press suppressing it, but the FBI and the CIA?

Then to watch Twitter and Facebook buckle under pressure to censor the New York Post and the story to help win the election for the Democrats, well, that’s a bigger story that hiding Biden’s cognitive decline.

The Well-Funded Cabal

If you have all of the power, swaying an election is not that hard. They had motive: All they had to do was claim they were “saving democracy.” And they had opportunity: they owned everything.

The ruling elites subverted the will of millions of Trump voters by seizing control of the 2020 election. They had no authority to do so. They preemptively condemned Trump for actions they predicted he'd take, then orchestrated events—through altered voting laws, manipulated media narratives, and the chaos of COVID, masks, protests, and riots—to ensure he had no choice but to challenge what appeared to be a deeply flawed election.

This manipulation was deliberate, coordinated, and hidden by a self-appointed cadre of power brokers. They should be hauled before Congress, forced to confess their roles in deceiving and gaslighting the American public to oust Trump. That was not their call to make.

The Sidney Powell "Kraken" narrative was a distraction—a flashy, implausible tale designed to divert attention from the real corruption playing out in broad daylight.

You don't have to cheat when you have that kind of power. You can simply change any law that gets in your way, call the media to change headlines and spin the narrative as needed, hire an army of lawyers to threaten and intimidate any lawyer or judge who might help Trump.

If protests are the voices of the unheard, Trump and his supporters had no other option and every right to protest a massive administrative state, a security state, and a legacy media that backed them up. The riot was an unfortunate “Reichstag Fire” that ended any objections Trump might have had and handed absolute power to the Democrats.

Not Accepting the Results of an Election is a Democrat Thing

The Democrats most certainly did NOT accept the results of the 2016 election, just as we did not accept the results of 2000 either. If we lost, the election was rigged. If we won, it was fair. That’s the game.

As a Democrat, I donated to the Jill Stein fund to see if the voting machines had been hacked by the Russians in 2016. But beyond that, there were unprecedented, violent riots across the country to protest Trump’s win.

"The Resistance" treated a legitimately elected president as an enemy invader. "Not my president" became their rallying cry.

They had the security state, spying on Trump and attempting to frame him as a spy. The Democrats vowed to impeach him two years into his first term. The media was at war with him every day. And there was a citizen army on the ground acting out violently to “resist.”

How was any of that accepting the results of an election?

True, Hillary conceded officially, but what did it matter? That didn’t stop the violence or the protests. The media just covered them as noble uprisings and covered January 6th as a terrorist event.

January 6th Was Not an Insurrection.

I was in the unique position of being a Democrat who could see things from the MAGA side, too. I had been following the “Stop the Steal” movement out of curiosity and worry. I knew they were planning a protest - one last MAGA rally in DC. But I also knew no president had ever attempted anything like this.

Then again, no president has ever been treated the way Trump was, with the objective of his first term being merely to survive it.

None of us thought that violence would come from the Right or MAGA. Even Alex Jones was out there preaching peaceful protests. So it was strange and unusual that a Leftist-like riot would erupt.

The media narrative that followed in the wake of it, with the footage played over and over again on a loop, the ridiculous January 6th show trial, where Trump didn’t even have a proper defense, was a true low in American history.

But regardless, we can’t be a society that says it’s okay for millions to pour into the streets for months, with people dying in an autonomous zone, with businesses burned to the ground, and then turn around and clutch pearls at January 6th. Even Bill Maher excused the protests in 2020 as a reaction to the madness of lockdowns, yet he could not extend that same courtesy to Trump supporters?

I am not the only person whose life was changed by 2020. One of the biggest changes for all of us is that we can’t trust the legacy media anymore.

Obviously, Bill Maher isn’t stupid. But here’s hoping he listens to David Mamet more and the legacy press less. Who knows, maybe he’ll stumble onto something like the truth.

Scranton, PA, 11:45am