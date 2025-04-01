There is so much happening right now it’s making my head explode. The first thing to announce is that this little Substack hit 1 million views for the last 30 days. Quite a thing! Thank you all for being listeners, readers, commenters.

First up, happing now, Matt Taibbi will be testifying

The House Foreign Affairs South and Central Asia Subcommittee holds a hearing titled, "Censorship-Industrial Complex:

The Need for First Amendment Safeguards at the State Department," featuring the following witnesses:

Mr. Matt Taibbi Twitter Files Journalist Author, Founder Racket News

Mr. Benjamin Weingarten Investigative Journalist & Columnist

Ms. Nina Jankowicz Chief Executive Officer American Sunlight Project

Secondly, Oliver Stone, along with Jefferson Morley

will be in DC today testifying about the JFK Files. You can watch that here:

Finally, Matt Walsh and Colin Wright will be testifying in California about the bill to ban biological males from locker rooms, sports, etc. You can watch that here.