There is so much happening right now it’s making my head explode. The first thing to announce is that this little Substack hit 1 million views for the last 30 days. Quite a thing! Thank you all for being listeners, readers, commenters.
First up, happing now, Matt Taibbi will be testifying
The House Foreign Affairs South and Central Asia Subcommittee holds a hearing titled, "Censorship-Industrial Complex:
The Need for First Amendment Safeguards at the State Department," featuring the following witnesses:
Mr. Matt Taibbi Twitter Files Journalist Author, Founder Racket News
Mr. Benjamin Weingarten Investigative Journalist & Columnist
Ms. Nina Jankowicz Chief Executive Officer American Sunlight Project
Secondly, Oliver Stone, along with Jefferson Morley
will be in DC today testifying about the JFK Files. You can watch that here:
Finally, Matt Walsh and Colin Wright will be testifying in California about the bill to ban biological males from locker rooms, sports, etc. You can watch that here.
Congrats on the 1M viewership number. Incredible achievement. - Jim
I appreciate “this little Substack“ and your thoughtful and often entertaining content. I am a paid subscriber and I encourage your readers to subscribe or leave a tip. You need to make a living and it’s hard to do so if you’re not being paid for your countless hours of research and writing and engaging.