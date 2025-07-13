Things are getting very strange in MAGA world right now, at least on X and in various pockets throughout here and there, and at Turning Point, where Tucker Carlson gave a speech, among others.

As you already know, I never thought there was much to the Epstein files. I understand that many in MAGA do, obviously, so much so that they are all saying Trump’s presidency is in jeopardy, as are the midterms. I don’t know how much of this is real or how much is generated by the algorithms.

I also don’t know if there is a flood of bad actors posing as Trump supporters to break things up and make Trump look bad (entirely possible, even probable). All the same, I need to clarify where I stand, in case it matters to you.

I have mostly tried to stay out of the War in Gaza conversation because it always devolves into a fight. Now, it’s being dragged out into the open, and people are being forced to pick a side — OR ELSE. Meaning, if you push back on the claims that Israel paid off Epstein — or some such, I can’t believe I even have to type that out — then you also are being paid off by Israel.

On the Left, they care about Palestine. On the Right it’s something else. It’s deeper, darker hatred, where the whole Epstein sex trafficking case is now somehow being blamed on Israel and the Jews. That, to me, is getting into Hitlerian territory for real.

In the run-up to World War II, it was necessary to dehumanize Jews. There were lots of ways they did this - with propaganda, with stories that Jews didn’t fight in World War I, that they were hoarding money, that they were evil. Dehumanizing is what leads to crimes against humanity and should be avoided at all costs. I want no part of that.

I am half Jewish, on my father’s side. I was not raised in the Jewish faith, or any faith, but I am not someone who sees Israel or the Jewish people as evil, as many on the Right and Left seem to. How could I? I’d have to hate half of my family, the nicer half.

I pushed back when James Lindsay and

Referenced the “woke Right,” but now I think they were onto something. I hope that dark force doesn’t poison the MAGA movement and destroy everything they have worked so hard for, especially Steve Bannon.

Figuring out who is real and who is not real on social media is nearly impossible. But rather than allow yourself to be influenced by them, you have to stay true to yourself, to know what it is you believe. And even if taking a moral stand is hard, it’s also necessary, no matter the cost.

Whatever is going on right now feels strange to me, and I don’t fully understand it. I’m sure you feel it too, the tectonic plates shifting. Tucker Carlson has, to my mind, taken some risks with his interview with Iran’s president and his claims that Trump is covering up the Epstein story because of Israel. And that’s his right. Despite being a loyal defender of Tucker’s, I have decided not to post his videos here anymore, but you can find them on YouTube and his site, TuckerCarlson.com.

A little personal info - my 83-year-old mother lost her ability to walk recently. That’s the reason I live in this silly town, to be close enough to help her as she heads into old age. My sisters and I are on shifts to be there, because someone always has to. It’s not easy, any of it. But it’s the least I can do for the woman who gave me life. And that might mean a little less in the output department, but I will be sure to post as often as I can.

I left the Democrats and the Left because I could not stand it anymore. Now, I find myself drifting once again, trying to find solid ground. I expect many of you feel the same way.

Thank you for listening, for being good people, and for renewing my faith in humanity.