This is just a quick note to say I will be heading out tomorrow to drive across our fine country to see my daughter for Thanksgiving. She lives in Ohio. I drive rather than fly because I am one of those crazy people who hates traveling without my doggies.

I mean, can you blame me?

I will still be working (“working”) while on the road, so expect a few pieces from me. I am looking forward to a bit of a break from staring at a computer screen and doom-scrolling X. I have a few longer pieces I’m working on that I will post in the next few days and I will give you travel updates.

All the best to you. And thanks for everything. You have all been too kind to me.