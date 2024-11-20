This is just a quick note to say I will be heading out tomorrow to drive across our fine country to see my daughter for Thanksgiving. She lives in Ohio. I drive rather than fly because I am one of those crazy people who hates traveling without my doggies.
I mean, can you blame me?
I will still be working (“working”) while on the road, so expect a few pieces from me. I am looking forward to a bit of a break from staring at a computer screen and doom-scrolling X. I have a few longer pieces I’m working on that I will post in the next few days and I will give you travel updates.
All the best to you. And thanks for everything. You have all been too kind to me.
Safe travels Sasha.
Safe travels Sasha. Praying you have no injuries on this trip. Enjoy the visit with your daughter and Happy Thanksgiving. 🍁🦃🍽