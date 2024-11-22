Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StonePam Bondi New Choice for AGCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePam Bondi New Choice for AGSasha StoneNov 22, 2024143Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StonePam Bondi New Choice for AGCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore787ShareYou all are probably way ahead of me but I was on the road. Either way, what do you think?143Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StonePam Bondi New Choice for AGCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore787SharePrevious
Typical choice for a misogynist, choosing a woman…. Wait a minute…
It's almost as it the fascist far-left is just full of lies..
The old saying is "be careful what you ask for."
Well, Pam Bondi is 100x worse an asshole to the democrats than Matt Gaetz could ever be,
They're so f cked.
If you have questions I'll answer...Washington, DC resident here....