Pete Hegseth's Confirmation Hearing Open Thread
Sasha Stone
Jan 14, 2025
Here is the CSPAN video if you'd like to watch.
Diversity is not a strength. Unity is. Pete is right.
As a service member, I’m not confident in the abilities of our flag officers (General/Admiral ranks) to win the next fight or set the stage for success. So for the naysayers that say a former Major doesn’t have the “qualifications” to succeed, know that the Global War on Terror failed the day that the four stars turned it into a nation-building venture and not a limited SOF operation.